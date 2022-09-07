New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Solo Travel Service Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Solo Travel Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Exodus Travel (United Kingdom), G Adventures (Canada), Ftlo Travel (Canada), Weroad Travel (United Kingdom), EL Camino Travel (United States), Overseas Adventure Travels (United States), Wild Women Expeditions (Canada), Intrepid Travel (Australia), Flashpack (United Kingdom) and Solos Holidays (United Kingdom)..



Scope of the Report of Solo Travel Service

In short Solo Travel means the travel undertaken by a solo person who can be either single or in a relationship. Solo travel services provides a proper guidance, accommodations, and facilities for such travelers. Solo travelers can be travel alone but also in a group. Solo travel can be in line with a person's way of life. It can also be a trip someone makes once in a lifetime, at a crossroads in life (divorce, retirement) or to pursue a personal dream (pilgrimage, climbing a mountain).



On 22 March 2022, Adventure group travel company, WeRoad, has officially launched in the UK, taking small groups of solo travellers, starting from as low as a £200 booking deposit.The travel industry faced massive challenges during the past two years and WeRoad was no exception. As the pandemic hit in March 2020, the company had two options, freeze their operations, and look to survive, or pivot their business model in another direction and thrive during lockdown.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Long Term Solo Trip Service, Short Term Solo Trip Service), Service (Hotel and Wi-Fi, Online Payment Options, Travel Accommodation, Travel Insurance, Other), End User (Adventure Seekers, Business Travelers, The Backpackers, Other) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends:

Growing Virtual Reality Tourism Platform and Rising Number of Internet Browsing Related Travel and Tourism



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Travel and Tourism Software Applications and Continuous Growth in Transportation Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Solo Traveling Enthusiasts over the World, Rising Number of Business and Corporate Related Traveling and Individuals Focusing towards Solitude, Freedom and Self Development



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



