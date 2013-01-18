Fast Market Research recommends "SoLoMo Gaming in 3G, LTE, Cloud, & HTML5 Ecosystem: Market Analysis & Forecast 2012 - 2017" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The convergence of Social Local and Mobile (SoLoMo) is a powerful force with big implications for applications of all types and gaming is no exception. SoLoMo Gaming will cause no less than a revitalization of the gaming ecosystem resulting in disruption as new market players assume market share for existing providers. The growth of LTE, smartphone and tablet devices, social media/networking, mobile payment, HTML5 technology, cloud-based gaming, and brand's deeper engagement represent some key factors that are pushing this wave to make the 2013 - 2015 period explosive for SoLoMo gaming.
This report is must reading for anyone with a vested interest in the mobile gaming industry or considering a market entry strategy. This research is also critical for any company in the social and/or location-based mobile application space as SoLoMo gaming is poised to become a significant source of revenue throughout the value chain for players who identify, understand, and capitalize upon these trends.
Companies in Report:
PopCap, GREE, Electronic Arts (EA), Playdom, Massive Damage inc., Grey Area Ltd., Yelp, DeNA, inOnRoad, Blippar, int13.net, Booyah, Zynga, Nexon, FirmVille, CityVille, Alibaba, Ubitus inc., OnLive, NHN Japan, NTT Docomo, FriendSter, AT&T, Orange, Vodafone, KDDI, Sony, Locaid, PaymentOne, Simplelifeform.com, Live Gamer, Blizzard Entertainment, America Online, Gaia, WeeWorld, CloudMade, Gaikai, Burst.ly, App.net, MoPub, W3i, Rovio, PayPal, Gameloft, France Telecom, Bouygues Telecom, SFR, NRJ, mPass, MasterCard, Everything Everywhere, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Barclay, Giesecke, Devrient, McDonalds, Oracle, Nike, Starbucks, Nokia, H&M, Loopt, Google, Yahoo, Bing, Mixi, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Foursquare, Apple, QQ
Key Findings:
- SoLoMo gaming market value (core + market shift) is estimated to reach $6.15 billion USD by 2017
- SoLoMo gaming is going to replace certain existing ecosystem market players with new entrants
- SoLoMo gamer-base including Core & Shifted gamer is estimated to increase 12 times by 2017
- Virtual Goods will be the key for revenue monetization holding more than 50% market share
- 35+ age bracket is the high payer in SoLoMo gaming platform
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Virtual goods solution providers
- Cloud gaming platform providers
- Mobile HTML5 solution providers
- Mobile Application store providers
- Mobile gaming investment companies
- Mobile social and location game platform developers
- Mobile gaming marketing and consultancy companies
- Mobile game development and publishing companies
- Mobile Ad network, payment solutions and content providers
