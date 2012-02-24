Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Integrated Social Local Mobile (SoLoMo) marketing platforms are changing the way business owners market their firms, and Sabira Arefin, founder and CEO of LocalBlox, has added a self-serve SoLoMo platform to the firm’s extensive array of business tools. The new option provides small businesses with an increased number of marketing options, allowing them to compete effectively in the 2012 economy.



“There’s a steady shift towards digital media,” said Arefin, “and online local media will be a market size of 39 billion in the U.S. by 2015. The marketing landscape is rapidly changing with the shift from newspaper advertising to local blogs and community news.”



LocalBlox SoLoMo platform is specifically designed for users of mobile devices, integrating the power of social media with geo-location technology. Users can locate the businesses, products and services they want based on their immediate location. SoLoMo solutions offer a significant marketing improvement for business owners, allowing them to provide detailed information, deals, offers and coupons to local customers in a easy-to-use , meaningful way.



LocalBlox neighbors earn points that are redeemable at local merchants and businesses receive rewards for community participation and good reviews. LocalBlox serves over 23 million local businesses, with local profiles in 60,000 neighborhoods and major cities worldwide.



SoLoMo search results are displayed according to the proximity of the user, rather than generalized results compiled by typical computer searches. The self-serve SoLoMo platform at LocalBlox is part of an ever-growing suite of marketing tools to assist small businesses remain competitive in an economic environment where access to the latest technology is often out of their reach financially.



LocalBlox is dedicated to connecting small businesses to their local neighborhoods for the benefit of all. The firm provides integrated social media and mobile tools to bolster reputations and monitor social interaction, while staying connected with established customers and potential new consumers. The tools offered by LocalBlox helps small businesses build rapport with consumers and enhance visibility in their local area.



Companies that rate highly as good neighbors receive featured ad on LocalBlox Neighborhood. Firms can bookmark their ads and listings in 50 networking sites for a small fee that includes Facebook and Twitter. With a full suite of marketing tools, LocalBlox can help businesses create promotional events and invite members quickly and efficiently for savings in time and money. The LocalBlox B2B platform provides a forum where local businesses can collaborate with other merchants. Geo-targeted emails, phone calls, and text and voice messaging provides the means to create targeted leads.



The addition to the self-serve SoLoMo platform, LocalBlox allows small businesses to compete for customers utilizing the high-tech tools usually employed by large corporations. Business owners can offer promotions, coupons and special offers to a larger range of customers searching for services, based on their proximity to the company. Comprehensive analytics, combined with an extensive array of marketing and promotional tools, allows LocalBlox businesses to connect with local consumers for increased revenue in 2012.



For more information or to join LocalBlox, visit the website at http://www.localblox.com.



LocalBlox is a highly innovative local social media portal that covers around 60 thousand of neighborhoods throughout the US and allows users to add additional areas. LocalBlox connects businesses to their local communities and helps build relationships by providing enhanced local business profiles integrated with major social networking sites and a mobile platform with a SoLoMo approach to bolster brand reputations, communicate and monitor all local, social and mobile interactions of customers, local agents and stores in real-time. LocalBlox has over 23 million local businesses profiles.