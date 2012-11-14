Solomon Global Holdings Acquires Interest in Small Business Owners of America

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Small Business Owners of America, a national company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses into strong, sustainable and thriving enterprises. They do so by offering a plethora of critical products and services that are necessary for any small business. SBOOA is dedicated to providing the assistance, education and resources required for entrepreneurs to navigate the path of starting, operating and growing effective and profitable businesses.



Solomon Global Holdings CEO, Luke Westerman, states, "for two firms passionate about the advancement of early stage and mid-size businesses throughout the U.S., this is truly a match made in Heaven. This acquisition paves the way for additional job creation at SBOOA for skilled professionals who are passionate about stimulating the growth of our nation’s economy through the advancement of its’ most important driver, small business".



James Moore, CEO of SBOOA echo’s Mr. Westerman’s sentiments and adds, “our explosive growth this year has allowed us to provide critical support to over 8,000 businesses across America. In order to best service these clients moving forward while enhancing our capabilities for supporting their needs, we must expand. Our partnership with Solomon Global is the ideal way to facilitate that expansion. The ability to add a collaborative partner with close synergies like Solomon Global is a huge win for both firms.”



About Solomon Global Holdings

Solomon Global Holdings and its’ subsidiaries, provide private equity, advisory and consulting services geared toward start-up, growth phase and mid-sized companies across the globe.



For more information on Small Business Owners of America or Solomon Global Holdings, please visit: http://www.sbooa.org and http://www.solomonglobalholdings.com. Solomon Global Holdings has chosen to office SBOOA's executive staff in their building at: 100 E. Broad Street, Floor 16 Columbus, OH 43215