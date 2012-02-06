Solutia Inc. (NYSE:SOA) Investor Investigation over Takeover Offer by Eastman Chemical

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of stockholders of NYSE:SOA shares was initiated launched concerning whether the offer to acquire Solutia Inc. for a value of approximately $27.65 per share and the buyout process are unfair to investors in NYSE:SOA shares.



On Friday, Jan. 27, 2012, Solutia Inc. (NYSE:SOA) and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced that they have entered into an agreement, under which Eastman Chemical Company will acquire Solutia. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Solutia Inc. stockholders will receive $22.00 in cash and 0.12 shares of Eastman common stock for each share of Solutia common stock.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: SOA shares at $31 per share.



In addition given the financial performance of Solutia in recent years and the analyst’s high target price for NYSE: SOA the investigation also focuses on whether offer by Eastman Chemical Company undervalues NYSE:SOA shares.



