Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Hypertension or high blood pressure is a source of major medical problems for a surprisingly large portion of Americans. Combinations of stress, fat, unhealthy eating and other poor lifestyle choices are the leading causes of high blood pressure next to smoking and excessive drinking. One of the best solutions for managing hypertension can be largely holistic. Lowering overall stress levels, cutting out nicotine, caffeine, alcohols and sugars can be hugely important to lowering blood pressure. Regular exercise is thought to assist in the stabilizing of blood pressure as well. Changing to fruits and juices low in sugar and high in vitamin concentrates, like morinda citrofolia or Noni fruit, can be a great addition to a healthy diet.



Proper nutrition and diet goes a long way towards regulating high blood pressure as well. Diets that are rich in low sugar fruits and vegetables can quickly help put blood pressure back on track. Additionally, some fruits and vegetables are thought to have other natural properties to assist in blood pressure regulation. The juice of the Fijian noni fruit it widely considered by its native people to possess several holistic medicinal qualities. The history of the morinda citrofolia, or Fijian Noni fruit includes a rich tradition of the Noni being used as medicine for stress, stomach inflammation and a variety of other health problems. In more recent studies noni juice has shown outstanding results on blood pressure regulation. Out of 781 high blood pressure sufferers 87% showed an improvement when given Noni juice on a regular basis. The noni is full of vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals. It is also much lower in sugar compared to more sugar laden juices, so can make a very healthy replacement in a diet that hopes to lower blood pressure. To learn more about Fijian Noni click here http://fijiannoniusa.com