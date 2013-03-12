Solutions for Drunk Driving Charges, Legal Help with Free Consultation

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Shannon’s troubles had been going on too long. The final straw came tonight when her husband had to pick her up at 3 A.M. from the police station. A police report stated that her 1987 Buick has been driving erratically. When detained and booked she blew a .16 on the breathalyzer, twice the legal limit allowable in Massachusetts. Sadly her night would end without a solution to her drunk driving.



- When dealing with drunk driving and the maddening effects of alcoholism the best solution is to seek the advice and counseling of a professional. Confrontation with the perpetrator can often exacerbate the problem.

- With drinking and driving, the vehicles keys should be removed from a potential drunk driver. Find an alternative and sober driver. There are always better ways to get an intoxicated person home.

- If someone needs guidance through legal actions the best option is always to advise honesty and openness with the law.



Designate a Driver



It can be difficult to talk someone out of drunk driving. Sometimes a person may appear sober even after several drinks. However, studies show that alcohol always affects a person’s reaction time while driving. Due to the already dangerous nature of operating a motor vehicle, alcohol consumption should never accompany the operator. Often however a person will avoid drunk driving if they can be provided a convenient and suitable sober alternative driver. Designated drivers save lives.



A solution to alcoholism and drunk driving is never cut and dry. Each case and each solution will be different and present its own sets of challenges. The key is to make sure no one gets hurt during the fight to correct the problems. There is only so much that can be done, but that might be enough to save lives and eventually perhaps save someone who has fallen victim to a terrible disease or simply a bad decision.



