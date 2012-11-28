Solutions for Drunk Driving: Prevent Drunk Driving America

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- There are two types of alcohol-related offenses. The first is known as either OWI (operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated/impaired), DWI (driving while intoxicated/ impaired), or DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs), and the second is known as “illegal per se,” which is driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. All of these offenses have repercussions such as fines and jail time, but what about solutions for drunk driving? Here is a look at some facts about drunk driving and how communities can find those solutions.



Guide To Stop Drunk Driving In America



In 2012, almost one-third of all traffic-related fatalities involved an inebriated driver. 17% of children ages 0- 14 who were killed in traffic accidents were in a vehicle driven by an impaired adult. Over 1.4 million drivers were placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated in 2010. Shocking, isn’t it? At all levels of blood alcohol content (BAC), the people most affected by it were young, not older and more mature. More than 1 in 3 drivers involved in fatal alcohol-related incidents were between the ages of 21 and 24. These are scary, but true, facts about drunk driving and its effect on society. Some solutions to drunk driving follow.



Stricter enforcement of existing BAC laws, zero tolerance laws for underage drinkers, and minimum drinking age laws is a good place to begin slowing down the rate of drunk driving incidents. Using sobriety checkpoints – particularly on holidays – and rescinding an impaired driver’s license the first time they drive while under the influence are also strong deterrents. Utilizing community-based approaches to DUI prevention and alcohol-related education could help, too. Requiring mandatory alcohol and other substance abuse assessment and treatment of all offenders may prove effective for stopping drunk driving issues. Individuals can also work to stop drunk driving occurrences by designating a driver for evenings out, taking the keys of friends or family members who have had too much to drink - even if they set up a ruckus about it - calling a taxi if they, themselves, have had too many alcoholic beverages, and assuring that all guests at a house party have a sober driver lined up so they get home safely.



