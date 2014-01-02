Solve the Problem with Ace Office Systems Strategic Brand Partnerships

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Shopping for quality office furniture just got a whole lot easier. Ace Office Systems is expanding their inventory and operations. Now they can ship anywhere in the United States and can offer expedited shipping services.



Ace Office Systems is the only place, repeat, the only place people need to get everything they want to furnish their office.



"We truly make the office furniture shopping experience easy! We only deal with quality brands," said David, owner of Ace Office Systems. “We handle each customer as if they were our only customer. We provide the kind of customer service you wish you received everywhere you shop. Shop with us once and you’ll be a customer for life.”



Featuring a huge showroom located in Brooklyn, New York, Ace Office Systems carries a vast selection of office furniture styles and color finishes. There people will find the traditional Keswick, Oxmoor , and Rue De Lyon collections, the transitional Belmont and Summit collections, as well as contemporary Verde, Amber and Emerald collections just to name a few.



What-ever people may be looking for, they will easily find. Their product line of Discount Office Furniture includes economy thru deluxe office furniture. All sold at deeply discounted prices. Executive Office Furniture, L shaped desks, U stations, generic office furniture, School furniture, Preschool furniture, Classroom furniture, Office desks, Executive office desks, Reception desks, Conference tables, Student desks, Classroom desks and much more.



Low prices, great service, free shipping on select products, monthly deals and specials are just a few of the outstanding features offered daily by Ace Office systems.



Family owned and many decades in the furniture business, they know furniture. Operating out of a beautiful showroom, where anyone is welcome to touch sit and examine the products. However their location in New York, should not concern interested customers even if they live in Tulsa, Oklahoma. their shopping experience will be just as great as anyone who walks in the door.



“My Executive Office furniture arrived earlier than expected and was simply perfect!” Andrew Vespucci, said a recent customer.



So the next time one is ready to buy office furniture of any kind, head directly to Ace Office Systems. They are there to serve, and want more than just a sale. They want you as a customer for life. Think office furniture, think Ace Office Systems.



David Zaidman

Ace Office Furniture

229 42 Street

Brooklyn NY 11232

866 964 8457

Fax 718 965 8461

info@AceOfficeSystems.com

http://aceofficesystems.com