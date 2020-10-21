Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Solvent-Based Adhesives Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global solvent-based adhesives market was worth $10.4 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% and reach $13.4 billion by 2023.



The solvent-based adhesives market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The solvent-based adhesive market covered in this report is segmented by type into polyurethanepu, styrenic block, and ethyl vinly acetateeva. The solvent-based adhesive market in this report is segmented by end use industry into paper and packaging, building and construction, woodworking, automotive and transportation, and others.



Solvent-based adhesives market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile manufacturing industry during the forecast period. There is a drive for production of lightweight automobiles which is leading to an increase in demand for adhesives and sealants. These adhesives and sealants are used in place of welded joints, mechanical fasteners and gaskets and help reduce the weight of the automobile. Thus, rising demand for lightweight automobiles is expected to increase the demand for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period.



Stringent safety regulations associated with manufacturing and transportation of adhesive chemicals is acting as a restraint on the market. Adhesives are highly inflammable, toxic and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures. Companies in this industry are required to invest in equipment, technologies and processes to limit toxic levels and chemical contamination. These regulations increase operating costs for companies, thus limiting investments for business growth.



Companies in the solvent-based adhesives market are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment, smart devices to gather real time insights and optimize the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.



Scope of the Report:



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: PolyurethanePU; Styrenic Block; Ethyl Vinly AcetateEVA 2) By End Use Industry: Paper and Packaging; Building and Construction; Woodworking; Automotive and Transportation; Others



Companies Mentioned: 3M; Alfa International Corporation; Arkema Group (Bostik SA); Ashland Inc.; Avery Dennison Corp.



Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Solvent-Based Adhesives indicators comparison.



