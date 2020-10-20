Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global solvent-based printing inks market was valued at about $10.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $12.43 billion at a CAGR of 3.60% through 2023.



The solvent-based printing inks market consists of sales of solvent-based printing inks and related services used to produce 3D printed objects and banners. Solvent-based inks are pigment inks which are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others which are waterproof and ultra-violet (UV) safe. They are relatively inexpensive and enable printing on flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates, which are used to produce vehicle graphics, billboards, 3D printed objects, banners and adhesive decals.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market: Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg.Co. Ltd.; Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Sun Chemical Corporation; Flint Group; Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.



Sun Chemical to Increase Prices on Solvent Inks and Coatings



PARSIPPANY, N.J., USA – June 1, 2020 – Sun Chemical will increase the prices of its solvent-based inks and coatings in North America, effective July 1, 2020.



Due to the significant increase in the demand for alcohols and solvents for use in sanitizers and pharmaceutical initiatives, the prices of these materials have increased substantially. In order to secure the needed components for the production of solvent-based inks and coatings, Sun Chemical has experienced raw material cost escalation during the second quarter of 2020. These increases are expected to remain in place and possibly accelerate throughout the remainder of the year.



"The COVID-19 pandemic is driving an increased demand for various alcohols and solvents to combat the virus and allow for the gradual reopening of economies around the globe," said Chris Parrilli, President of North American Inks, Sun Chemical. "These raw materials are critical to the proposed safety practices of manufacturing organizations and service industries where the focus on consumer and employee health is at the forefront of new sanitizing protocols to help slow the spread of the virus."



"The dynamics that have taken place over the last three months are unprecedented and the future of the pandemic remains unpredictable. However, Sun Chemical's desire to deliver best-in-class supply, service, and quality, as expected by our customers, requires us to ensure a reliable source of raw materials. In order to continue to meet these expectations, we unfortunately must raise prices to offset the extraordinary market undercurrents that are driving up raw material costs."



Flint Group delivers toluene-free print performance for India's food packaging printers



27th August 2020 -- Flint Group Packaging Inks, a leading supplier of printing consumables for India's packaging and labels manufacturing sectors, has confirmed its range of solvent-based inks has solved production problems for printers endeavouring to comply with the latest food packaging safety legislation.

Effective July 2020, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) revised the Printing Ink for food packaging Code of Practice IS 15495:2004 standard and implemented IS 15495:2020 banning the use of toluene as a solvent in inks destined for food packaging applications.



Upal Roy, Managing Director – Packaging Inks, India, Middle East, Africa at Flint Group, commented: "As a responsible supplier, Flint Group Packaging Inks offers toluene-free gravure and flexo inks manufactured at our facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. We have been gearing up for the introduction of these inks for the last few years and have set up a dedicated NT NK facility at Baroda.



The solvent-based prinitng inks market covered in this report is segmented by type into cellulose inks, epoxy inks, vinyl inks, vinyl-acrylic inks, polyurethane inks. Western Europe was the largest region in the solvent-based printing inks market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The solvent-based printing inks market in South America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



3D technology will be a driver of the solvent-based printing inks market during the forecast period. With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers, and industrial production, there is expected to be a high demand for 3D printing inks such as solvent-based inks. Unlike 2D inks which are intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are intended for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and devices. For instance, in April 2018, researchers at Dartmouth College developed a smart ink that turns 3D-printed structures into objects that can change shape and color. The ink aims to add even more functionality to 3D printing. Similarly, in June 2018, scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, developed a novel ink, which, when combined with a new method of printing and with varying lighting, hardens with the 3D printing object.



A shortage of raw materials, resulting in their increasing market prices, is expected to negatively affect the solvent-based printing inks market. Printing ink companies globally are suffering from a shortage of raw materials, including resins, monomers, photoinitiators, oligomers, and additives. This is mainly due to raw material plant closures in China, a major source of these raw materials, as the country has placed significant emphasis on improving its environment by cutting industrial pollution. China is dominant in printing inks raw materials supplies due to the presence of strong refinery capacity and associated chemicals manufacturing ecosystem. Market players have already started facing challenges due to shortages of raw materials. For instance, in May 2018, Sun Chemical, a global printing ink manufacturer, faced disruptions in its printing inks supply due to global raw material shortage resulting from ongoing environmental regulatory compliance inspections in Chinese raw material plants and factories. Again, in July 2018, printing ink manufacturer Hubergroup announced an increase in prices for all energy curing inks and varnishes across Europe and the Americas with immediate effect due to shortages of raw materials.



Solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks to cater to the growing demand. Thermal inkjet printing induces the ejection of the ink droplet by superheating a small portion of a solvent-based ink. Advantages of thermal inkjet printing include better performance, lower costs and ink versatility, especially in photo printing applications. For instance, the Collins Inkjet has developed a new solvent-based TIJ ink, Stratus, in August 2016. It has increased dot control, decap time, and optical density.



1) By Type: Cellulose Inks ; Epoxy Inks ; Vinyl Inks ; Vinyl-Acrylic Inks ; Polyurethane Inks



