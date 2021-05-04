New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The Global Solvent Evaporation Market size is expected to reach USD 926.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global solvent evaporation market has gained immense traction in recent years, owing to the growing demand for highly-advanced industrial evaporators, rising focus on new drug development, higher government investments in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutions. The other vital factors responsible for the growth of the global solvent evaporation market are the surging number of clinical and research laboratories, the growing emphasis on laboratory automation, soaring demand for large-molecule biopharmaceutical ingredients, and the escalating need for pure and safe pharmaceutical drug samples.



Solvent evaporators are high-performance industrial evaporation systems that efficiently remove impure solvents or materials from drug samples and facilitate the drug development process. Besides the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, solvent evaporation systems find extensive use in chemical, petroleum, food & beverage industries for sample analysis and purification. Solvent evaporators are also used for microencapsulation and the preparation of polymeric nanoparticles for pharmaceutical formulations. Over recent years, technological advancements have taken place in solvent evaporation systems to enhance the evaporation process and improve solvent recovery, leading to a lower environmental impact with purer samples. Hence, the global solvent evaporation market growth is further bolstered by the rapidly surging demand for solvent evaporation systems in numerous end-use industries and the greater efficiency of this evaporation technique compared to other methods, such as spray drying and distillation.



Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The rotary evaporators segment is expected to emerge as the leading segment over the projected period, with the fastest CAGR. The escalating demand for pure pharmaceutical samples, increasing usage of rotary evaporators in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, rising emphasis on acquiring laboratory automation solutions, and augmented investments in R&D activities are the pivotal factors propelling the growth of this segment.



The academic & research institutes are the largest end-user segment, accounting for the highest revenue share. Considerable government funding for academic and research institutions, extensive use of advanced tools for life sciences R&D activities, growing focus on developing more effective therapeutic drugs, and rising research collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are predicted to fuel this segment's growth.



The North American region is forecast to register the highest revenue growth rate over the estimated period, mainly owing to the region's expanding pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for enhanced drug quality, a surge in R&D activities in the life sciences industry, and the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing equipment for biopharmaceutical research. The mounting demand for advanced biosimilars and biologics is another factor indispensable to the regional market growth.



Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd., SP Industries, Inc., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Biotage AB, LabTech S.r.l., DOÐA Limited, Porvair plc, Labconco Corporation, Abel Industries Canada Ltd., Steroglass Srl, Asahi Glassplant Inc., Organomation Associates, Inc., EYELA, BioChromato, Inc., IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG, Radleys, KNF Neuberger, Inc., ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Inc., and Pope Scientific, Inc. are the most prominent companies involved in the global solvent evaporation market.



For the purpose of this report, the global solvent evaporation market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators

Centrifugal Evaporators

Rotary Evaporators

Small-volume Rotary Evaporators

Large-volume Rotary Evaporators

Spiral Air Flow Evaporators/ Intelligent Evaporators/Smart Evaporators



By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories



By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa



