Solvent Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Neste Corporation, Novacap, Oxea Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The global Solvent market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025. It is generally in liquid form but is also available in gaseous and solid form. There are two variants of solvents, namely conventional and organic.



The global solvents market was valued at USD 47.37 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 63.32 Billion by year 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7 %.



Conventional solvents consist of glycol ethers, hydrocarbons, acetate esters, alcohols, chlorinated, and ketones. Organic ones are majorly used in traditional applications, such as dry cleaning, as well as in manufacturing industries. They are highly flammable in nature except chlorinated solvents. Some of them cause health hazards such as toxicity in reproductive systems and nervous systems. Moreover, they can damage lungs, kidneys, and even lead to cancer.



Demand for solvent market has been continuously growing in the global market on account of its increasing application across various end-use industries. However, growing environmental issues, coupled with volatile nature of key raw material prices, are expected to remain a key challenge for industry participants. In order to reduce these effects, the industry has shifted its focus towards developing bio-based solvents, which are environmentally friendly. In the quest to achieve sustainability, leading solvent manufacturers have been collaborating with top biotechnology firms to manufacture green and bio-based solvents.

Segment by Key players:

- Neste Corporation

- Novacap

- Oxea Corporation

- Pallav Chemicals & Solvents

- Riwa Chemical

- Sasol

- Sonneborn

- Spectrochem

- Stoopen & Meeus

- Sumitomo Chemical

- Sunbelt Corp

- Sunrich Group



Segment by Type:

- Organic Solvents

- Inorganic Solvents



Segment by Application:

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food and Beverage

- Agricultural

- Automotive

- Industrial Cleaning

- Oil and Gas

- Chemical

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



