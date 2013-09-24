Solvents Market for Paints and Coatings, Printing Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives and Cosmetics and Other Applications 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Solvents Market (Alcohols, Hydrocarbons, Ketones, Esters, Chlorinated And Others) For Paints And Coatings, Printing Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives And Cosmetics



The demand for solvents is primarily driven by the growth of construction industry in the developing countries of the Asia-pacific region. The growing demand for residential and infrastructure development, has manifested into increased demand for solvents. Growth in other end-use applications such as adhesives and sealants, pharmaceuticals, and printing inks is also driving this market.



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The report analyzes, estimates and forecasts global demand for solvents in terms of volumes (Kilo tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. This study takes into account the extrinsic and intrinsic factors governing the solvents market and analyzes the drivers and restraints of the global solvents market. It also analyses the impact of these factors over the period of forecast from 2012 to 2018.



The report presents a broad view of the solvents market by segregating the market by product type namely alcohol-based solvents, hydrocarbon solvents, ester solvents, ketone solvents, chlorinated solvents and others. Profound analysis is done on each segment regarding the current and future market situation, and the respective markets are estimated in terms of both volume demand and revenue for the period 2012 to 2018. The market is classified by geography and by applications of the solvents. This report uses market attractiveness analysis tool to analyze market attractiveness of each product segment.



The study comprises of value chain analysis for clear understanding of the supply chain of solvents and its decoupling points. The report analyzes the market competitiveness and macro-economic situation in this arena through Porter’s five force analysis.



The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the industry. The study presents a comprehensive analysis including the global market scenario of solvents and the major companies operating in the market. The main market participants documented and analyzed in this report include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals and Solvay Chemicals. The market participants are analyzed with respect to company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.



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The report segments the global solvents market as,



Solvents Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Alcohols

- Hydrocarbons

- Ketones

- Esters

- Chlorinated

- Others (including glycols and soy oil)



Solvents Market: Application Analysis

- Paints and Coatings

- Printing inks

- Pharmaceuticals

- Cosmetics and adhesives

- Other (deicing, cleaning agent, etc.)



Solvents Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



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Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global solvents market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Kilo tons) (USD billion)

2.2 Global solvents market snapshot, 2012 & 2018



Chapter 3 Solvents - Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Common classes of organic solvents

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Growing construction industry in BRIC nations

3.3.2 Growing demand from end-use industries

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 Volatile raw material prices

3.4.2 Environmental issues

3.5 Opportunities

3.5.1 Development of bio-based solvents

3.6 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat from new entrants

3.6.4 Threat from substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Solvents: market attractiveness analysis

3.8 Solvents: Company market share analysis, 2012



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