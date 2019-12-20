Solware –Shooting Accessories for Christmas Presents

Wilnecote, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Solware a leading UK online supplier of all manner of air weapons and accessories, are urging all in the shooting community to consider gifting their friends and family shooting accessories this Christmas – So that as many people as possible can shoot as successfully and enjoyable as possible in the New Year.



Solware's shooting accessory collection has now been expanded more than ever before, now holding the larges array of high quality shooting accessories, ensuring there are perfect gifts available for all. Just some of the shooting accessories offered by Solware include:



- Pellets

- Shooting optics

- Shooting targets

- Gun maintenance kits

- Carry bags

- Eye protection

- Shooting clothing



Anyone interested in viewing the complete range of shooting accessories now available at Solware, can visit their website here: https://www.solware.co.uk/air-weapons/air-rifle-pistol-accessories



The company also offer a great range of affordable air guns and air rifles which can make for superb presents.



About Solware

Solware is one of the UK's most prominent and leading suppliers of air rifles and air guns for sale – offering one of the most extensive and impressive selections of air rifles and accessories, all at the most competitive prices that the industry has ever seen. The company even boast the greatest range of Walther air rifles in the UK. Anyone who wants to take a look at Solware's impressive gun collections or wants more information regarding the company are advised to visit their website today where we are certain that they will be able to find everything that they are looking for and more.



PR Contact



Company name: Solware Ltd

Website: http://www.solware.co.uk/

Contact Name: Carl Harlow

Contact Telephone: 01827 284250

Email: carl@solware.co.uk

Address: Solware,

Tame Valley Industrial Estate

Wilnecote

Tamworth

BB7 5BY