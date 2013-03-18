Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer Is on the Market

Averøy, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The SMM is a truly customized, unique, anabolic approach to nutrition. The SMM is breakthrough nutritional software that when combined with proper weight training, packs-on pure shredded muscle in record time without any fat. It is designed to explode you through any muscle building plateau while staying lean and turning heads 365 days a year!



How does it work?



The SMM is EXACT and tailors anabolic nutrition for you in every way possible using 4 patented formulas. These 4 formulas took years of testing and tweaking with world renowned nutritionists, fitness models and big time bodybuilders to perfect. The SMM customizes the nutrition to everything about you; your age, weight, height, and metabolism. Most importantly, the SMM customizes the nutrition to your somatotype and your weight training regimen. The SMM specifically allocates your calories and macronutrients throughout the day DEPENDING on when or if you’re working out. You will give your body exactly what it needs, when it needs it to build muscle without fat.



The Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer customizes your exact pre and post workout needs and takes advantage of the 2 anabolic windows you have every day that will take you from skinny to jacked in a hurry. On your off day’s from the gym, your recovery nutrition is custom structured to repair and rebuild broken down muscle tissue quickly. Using unique calorie and macronutrient shifting techniques your muscle recovery is extremely rapid and muscle soreness is often 100 % eliminated. The SMM provides easy to understand charts and graphs that track your transformation progress and will make sure you are on the fastest pace possible to your new, leaner, more muscular physique.



The SMM was made for the real weight trainer, not guys who want to half-heartedly workout or the weekend warrior. The SMM is for the guy that’s dead serious about creating a physique that demands respect, turns heads and separates them from the pack. That being said, The SMM can greatly benefit beginning weight trainees if they are ready and able to work hard in the gym and follow the SMM’s nutritional guidelines.



What if I don’t like the foods I’m supposed to eat?



Good question. You’d be out of luck with a lot of programs out there, BUT not with the SMM! You see, the nutritional content of your meal is the most important thing. The SMM loads 3 customized meal plans for you to choose from each day that meets your nutritional requirements, BUT it also lets you build your own meal plan or make substitutions if you want. The SMM has a data base of almost 1400 different foods that you can select from to help you meet the nutritional requirement of a particular meal. There are numerous foods you can choose from for any meal to give your body the nutrition it needs to build lean muscle without fat.



