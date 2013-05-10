Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer Review - How to Build Ripped Muscles with Fitness Expert's Customized Program

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer program is the creation of Kyle Leon, a health and fitness expert who has served many years training hundreds of men to get the perfect chiseled body. Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer program is his very own fitness and muscle building routine that has positively impacted the lives of many men all over the globe.



Why is the program termed somanabolic? In the medical terminology, body types are known as somatotypes. Each person is classified into three extremes of somatotypes on the basis of their weight. Height of a person is not taken into consideration. Each sport requires a certain set of physical traits that can be identified by the process of somatotyping. By weight, a human body is classified into the following types:



- Ectomorph

- Mesomorph

- Endomorph



The people who have an Ectomorph body type are long, slender and lean in muscular strength. They have long bone structures and the slightest of injuries can prove dangerous to these people as their immunity is not as strong as other body types. However, their light weight frame makes excellent gymnasts and aerobatics. Endomorphs are chubby and packed with fat especially in the middle of the belly and thighs, endomorphs make great rugby players as they can shift weight easily. Mesomorphs are the combination of ectomorphs and endomorphs and are agile, carry strength and can excel at sports involving speed such as running, cycling or racing.



Since each person is entirely different in his traits for sports, Kyle Leon has undertaken the responsibility to use this uniqueness and create a specific weight training and diet plan according to each somatotype. The somanabolic muscle maximizer takes into account the person's weight, the body's composition of lean muscle and stored fats and gives a relevant chart according to each man's results on the somatotype.



For this reason, the muscle maximizer program is applicable to all men and works wonders in a matter of months. It takes almost 6 months to see results but the wait is definitely worth it. The somanabolic muscle maximizer program provides a weight training and nutrition supplementation guide. There are a few bonuses included such as unlimited upgrades and meal plans updated online regularly. The program gets its input and is developed from the opinions and insights from fitness experts, nutritionists and bodybuilders. The program is a great start for people who strive to achieve perfect, chiseled abs and toned muscles without saying goodbye to all the good fats.



