Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer Review - Important Information - Factors in Nutrition to Build Lean Muscles

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer underscores the importance of providing the body with the optimal nutrition it needs to quickly build lean muscle without the fat. Every person has a different nutritional requirement based on age, height, weight, metabolism, somatotype, and weight training regimen. Thus, getting the right diet is key to speed up one’s transformation to a more muscular physique.



Created by Kyle Leon, a professional body builder and nutritionist, Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer is the nutritional software that customizes one’s daily diet to provide the body with the specific nutrients to effectively build up muscles, allocating these throughout the day depending on whether one is working out or having a break from the gym.



It helps a man become aware of his somatotype and takes into account all his personal attributes to tailor fit diet plans geared towards building lean muscles. It presents an option of three meal plans each day and notes the nutrients provided. One has the flexibility to build his own meal plan or substitute some foods for as long as the nutritional requirement is met. With almost 1,400 foods in its database, it affords a lot of choices and takes care of checking one’s daily intake of nutrients.



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Loaded with features that pack in the muscles



This program is for men committed to get ripped and gain six pack abs. It is suitable for beginners in weight training who are prepared to hit the gym and follow the nutritional guidelines. With proper weight training, Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer builds new muscles safely and naturally and provides fast results through four patented formulas tested by nutritionists, fitness models, and bodybuilders.



The first formula, called Sometabolic Customizer, determines one’s precise calorie and macronutrient requirements in order to build pure lean muscle and specifies when the body needs these depending on his training regimen. Second, the Somanabolic Rebuilder customizes one’s nutrition to repair and rebuild broken down muscles tissue quickly. This will enable the muscle to recover fast and eliminate soreness when resting from weight training.



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Referred to as Systematic Nutrabolism, the third formula is instrumental in growing lean muscles as it discloses what the body needs to take advantage of the two daily anabolic windows that will speed up body building. Last but not the least, the Training Strain Factor imparts the exact nutritional requirements to maintain one’s body, which are tailor fit to his personal characteristics and weight training regimen.



Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer also recommends exercises targeted to different muscle groups to focus work on desired areas and recovery periods to allow reconstruction of muscle tissues. Graphs and charts are provided as well to track one’s progress.



Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer comes with the software, various guides, and 10-minute video tutorial for an overview of the program. It is even bundled with four freebies all aimed at building lean muscles fast: the nine-week Somanabolic Weight Training program for exact workouts including sets and reps needed for each somatotype, the Somanabolic Supplementation for a guide on what supplements do and where to get them, the Somanabolic unlimited upgrades, and the 7 Days Out program that fitness models and professional bodybuilders use to look 10 to 20 pounds leaner and more muscular in a week.



About Somanabolic Muscle Maximixer

Somanabolic Muscle Maximixer program that is particularly helpful for men of all ages and sizes and whether you use this as a way to really bulk up or only to add lean muscle and start losing fat is up to you. The truth is that this works because it is tailored to you and it alerts you to all the variables in your diet that are currently making you fat and not putting on muscle.



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