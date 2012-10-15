Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer System Reveals the Top Bodybuilding Risk!

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Watch out for this popular BUT risky fitness training that gives you FAT and damages your health!



The Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer program for the first time reveals the danger of the popular Bulking and Cutting fitness training.



Kyle Leon, a certified nutritionist and fitness trainer and the creator of the Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer system, reveals 2 shocking facts with the popular bulking and cutting fitness training:



Fact One: You will get more FAT cells while trying to gain more weight and build muscles. These fat cells stay in your body for life and will never go away.



Fact Two: Your body may get hurt seriously. Damages include liver strain, pancreatic strain, higher cholesterol and blood pressure, insulin resistance and more.



Muscle builders have been successfully using the bulking and cutting strategy to win their bodybuilding and fitness campaigns:



Stage 1. Bulking: To eat more than your body can burn to grow muscle. This will put your body into a caloric surplus status.



Stage 2. Cutting: To burn the fat and show the muscle.



However, as pointed out by Kyle Leon in the Muscle Maximizer system, when your body can not burn all the calories, it will store the extra as fat cells. The “see food and eat food” approach by most bodybuilders pushes the caloric surplus to a dangerously high level that your body may get severely and permanently damaged.



Kyle Leon further shows in his Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer system that the traditional bulking and cutting approach is guaranteed to fail for the following 3 reasons:



Reason 1: The meal plan is not customized based on your body type, metabolism, weight training routine and other important factors.



Reason 2: The entire approach is based on outdated science - it’s NOT using the 2 critical anabolic windows before and after your workout, which is responsible for 84% of your muscle growth.



Reason 3: Your training progress and status are not planned and monitored.



The Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer system addresses these issues and gives you a safe and effective way to build your lean muscles without getting fat.



To learn more about the Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer system and how you can easily achieve your muscle building goal without damaging your health, visit http://somanabolic-musclemaximizer.org.



