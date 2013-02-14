Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer - The Perfect 'Build Muscle Get Ripped' Program by Kyle Leon

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Kyle Leon, a Canadian based Nutritionist has always been known for his reliable health and fitness tips, techniques and products sold throughout the world. His one such great, enormously effective and much appreciated product, ‘Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer’ released in 2010 has taken the health and fitness industry by storm. The product has successfully transformed the bodies of tens of thousands of individuals around the globe into ideal physiques and has helped them to build muscle quickly in an efficient way.



Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer primarily serves as a customized nutrition and training solution for gaining a pure lean muscle without any fat. The product is dedicated to help out frustrated individuals who are serious in transforming their physiques. It is effectively designed to explode the individuals through any muscle building plateau while staying lean and smart. The Somananolic Muscle Maximizer consists of four patented formulas that make it an exact and efficient source of providing anabolic nutrition to its users. Formula one is ‘Sometabolic Customizer’ through which a person will discover his exact calorie and micronutrient needs by following its advanced somatotyping techniques. Plus, he will also be able to find out exactly what and when to eat based around his weight training regimen to catapult his body into a 24/7 muscle building state. The second formula, ‘Somanabolic Rebuilder’, uses unique calorie and micronutrient shifting techniques to accelerate the muscle recovery process in a body and guarantees a 100% elimination of muscle soreness. ‘Systematic Nutrabolism’, the third formula and relatively the most important one, enables the individuals to discover exactly what they need to fuel up their bodies with during their two daily anabolic windows. The fourth formula, ‘Training Strain Factor’ helps the out of shape individuals to discover and learn their exact nutritional needs for their “muscle maintenance” that are based on their detailed personal characteristics and their exact weight training regimen. It will further teach them about what their body truly needs to maintain and hold onto all of their lean muscle gains.



These four formulas have gone through years of research and testing by the world’s most renowned nutritionists, fitness models and bodybuilders, before actually been approved to be included in the product. They have proved to be the right keys in unlocking more muscle growth quickly, safely and naturally and have helped the individuals to build muscle fast whilst losing fat. The Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer also provides easy to understand charts and graphs that track an individual’s transformation progress, ensuring that he is on the fastest pace possible to his new, leaner and more muscular physique he has always dreamt of.



A number of people share their experiences with the product who have successfully build their muscles and got ripped. A customer, Eric, 21 from South Africa writes,



“In just 3 short weeks I was able to put on muscle at a rapid rate as well as unveil my 6 pack for the first time in years. This system works and I recommend it to anyone looking for personalized diet help."



Kyle strictly states that a person has to be serious and determined enough for a muscular fat free body before he decides to use the product and advises to stick to the nutritional guidelines and workout techniques sincerely so as to discover the desired results within eight weeks of time. The customers are further backed up by Kyle’s 100% money back guarantee. If for any reason they are not satisfied with their transformations they can simply email him for a refund.



For more information, interested folks may visit the official website.



