Somatic Genetic Testing Market to See Thriving Worldwide : Genomics, Illumina, Invivoscribe

"According to AMA, the Global Somatic Genetic Testing market is expected to see growth rate of 9.8% and may see market size of USD1701.0 Million by 2026."



Key Players in This Report Include:

ARUP Laboratories (United States), ASURAGEN Inc. (United States), Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd (China), bioMerieux S.A. (France), CENTOGENE N.V. (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Guardant Health, Inc. (United States), Illumina, Inc. (United States) and Invivoscribe, Inc. (United States)



What is Somatic Genetic Testing Market:

The Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence will help to boost the global Somatic Genetic Testing market in the forecasted period. Somatic genetic tests look for gene changes only. Somatic testing is done on cancer cells. It can help doctors learn more about your cancer. Germline testing is done on non-cancer cells. It can show if a genetic change is in all of the cells in your body. Somatic testing is done on cancer cells. It can help doctors learn more about your cancer. Germline testing is done on non-cancer cells. It can show if a genetic change is in all of the cells in your body. Somatic mutation analysis is a standard of practice for tumors in order to identify therapeutic sensitizing and resistance mutations. This allows a finer assessment of the diagnosis and prognosis and targeted therapies directed towards the individual patient's tumor profile.



Market Influencers and their development strategies

On 31st May 2021, Illumina, Inc., the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies and Next-Generation Genomics Co., Ltd. (NGG Thailand), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in laboratory services and reproductive science, has announced the launch of VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

On 22 May 2020 - Roche has announced that it has acquired Stratos Genomics, an early-stage sequencing technology company to advance the development of Roche's nanopore sequencer. The acquisition provides Roche access to Stratos Genomic's unique chemistry, Sequencing by Expansion (SBX™).



Influencing Market Trend

- Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

- Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies



Growth Drivers

- Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

- Increasing Consumer Awareness for Tailored Cancer Therapy



Gaps and Opportunities

- Technological Advancements in the Field of Cancer Genomics

- Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Somatic Genetic Testing in the Emerging Markets



Restraints

- Uncertain Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies



Challenges

- Lack of Trained Professionals in the Field of Oncology



The Global Somatic Genetic Testing Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Product (Kits and Assays, Instruments, and Software), Services), Application (Solid Tumors (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and Other Solid Tumors), Hematological Malignancies (Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma)), Technology (Sequencing (NGS and Traditional Sequencing), Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR and dPCR), Microarray, Other Technologies), Sample (Tissue-Based, Blood-Based, Bone Marrow Aspirates, Others), End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



