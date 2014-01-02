Some of My Thoughts: War, Technology & Faith Fuse in Compelling New Memoir by Ex-Navy Petty Officer

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- While millions will lead a quiet life of relative normality, Wayne Anderson Cornelius has amassed a huge amount of unique and eclectic experience. From his days as a Ranking Gunnery Petty Officer during WWII to becoming a celebrated Professor of Engineering and Sunday School Superintendent – Cornelius is not a man to let life pass him by.



Through a raw and inspirational new memoir, Cornelius offers a vital insight into his life and the many thought-provoking experiences he has encountered.



Synopsis of ‘Some of My Thoughts’:



Wayne Anderson Cornelius served in the U.S.Navy during World War Ii, first as an Instructor of Gunnery at A.A.T.C.(Anti Aircraft Training Center) Point Montara, California, and later as a Gunnery Petty Officer aboard the U.S.S. Met calf DD 595, a Fletcher Class Destroyer, which was in combat in three major battles.



After college he became a registered Professional Electrical Engineer in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a d was employed as a Systems Engineer for the U.S. Navy and Air Force. He also found time to become an Elder, Sunday School Superintendent, and Teacher at local Presbyterian Churches.



After receiving Post Graduate Degrees in Electrical Engineering at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, he became a Professor of Engineering Research at Pennsylvania State University. Later he became Professor of Engineering and Applied Science at Miami University, where he and two other engineers laid the ground work in Engineering, which evolved into the Miami University College of Engineering.



Much of this writing is a product of the above experience.



As the author explains, his book offers a look into places and professions that few will ever experience for real.



“The book starts with a powerful first-hand account of my time working as a Ranking Gunnery Petty Officer on a battle-scarred destroyer during WWII. This is certainly of value to young people who often have the realities of war blurred by movies and computer games. My life then progresses to a period in which I research and develop Advanced Weapon Systems for the United States Armed Forces. I give an illuminating description of the Leading Edge Technology deployed – something often kept under wraps,” says Cornelius.



Continuing, “There’s also a very interesting story about my time involved in the development of courses at a prestigious university, which led to the establishment of an accredited college of engineering.”



Cornelius also makes it clear that his book is linked to the most powerful force in his life – Christianity.



“Readers will be enlightened by a Christian sermon and related materials, as told by a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. This really is a very eclectic book that can be enjoyed by anyone,” he adds.



‘Some of My Thoughts’, published by Dog Ear Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/JWvOBX.



About Wayne Anderson Cornelius

Wayne Anderson Cornelius continues to remain active within his faith, currently residing in Louisville, Kentucky.