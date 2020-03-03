Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The global "Blood Glucose Meter Market 2020" is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to advent of non-invasive devices. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Blood Glucose Meter: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 7,419.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that this market is likely to reach US$ 15,415.6 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6%.



The report covers:



Global Blood Glucose Meter Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Blood Glucose Meter Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dexcom, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Lifespan Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Abbott

Sanofi

DiaMonTech GmbH.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blood-glucose-meters-market-100770



Objective of Studies:



To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Blood Glucose Meter Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Blood Glucose Meter Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Blood Glucose Meter Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Blood Glucose Meter Market

Abbott's Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring Device Receives FDA Approval



In 2017, Abbott received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Libre Flash device. The device was approved for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, after a series of successful clinical trials. The blood glucose meter's accuracy is expected to result in huge demand in the coming years. Abbott's latest device is likely to bolster growth of the global Blood Glucose Meter market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Some of the leading companies operating in the global Blood Glucose Meter market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dexcom, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Lifespan Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Terumo Medical Corporation, Abbott, Sanofi and DiaMonTech GmbH.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Blood Glucose Meter Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blood-glucose-meters-market-100770



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blood-glucose-meters-market-100770



