Somebody Help! Life-Changing New Book Empowers Big Spenders & Sloppy Savers to Take Charge of Their Money

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- M.O Ward (Buddy) and Judy K. Ward have an ingenious analogy to represent their new personal finance book. Using the image of a jig saw puzzle and comparing it to people’s feelings about their money, they illustrate the overwhelming confusion and frustration many feel in trying to put together their financial picture to the difficulty you would have if you tried to put together a jig saw puzzle without having any straight edge pieces to frame the puzzle or without having a box cover picture to guide you in connecting the pieces. It’s an entirely-serious comparison to the financial illiteracy that is crippling the United States with no end in sight.



‘Somebody Help! Getting Clear And Concerned About Your Money’ is the Ward’s hugely-successful attempt to help anyone piece their finances back together for a lifetime of confidence and control concerning their money.



Synopsis:



When it comes to money, most people feel confused, frustrated and overwhelmed when it is time to face their ‘Big Stack of Mess’—monthly bills, pressing debts, rising costs, failed budgets and more. In searching for what to do and where to go to make order out of it all, they cry, “SOMEBODY HELP!” It is for those people who are searching to solve their money problems that this book was written.



According to the authors there exists a group of people who: need help and want it; and who are ready to make the necessary changes in their life that will enable success—theirs and those around them. If you are one of those people who are ready to ‘Take Charge’ of your money, this book is for you. ‘Decisions Have Consequences’.



SOMEBODY HELP! Getting Clear and Concerned About Your Money will help you make wise choices and create lasting habits that will target your actions and allow you to take control over your money.



The book offers information-rich chapters covering a myriad of daily financial situations such as understanding a paycheck, how to effectively manage debt, correcting a detrimental financial course, meeting the challenge of keeping on top of finances and even information on what to do if dollar disaster strikes.



“I’ve been in that terrible situation where I’ve had to tell a child that I ‘can’t afford it’. It’s a terrible gut-wrenching feeling. However, after educating myself about money and developing a logical yet simple model for managing finances, I’ve shared it with everyday people, large corporations and even those managing millions,” says Buddy Ward.



Continuing, “I have taken what works and simplified it. What I am placing in your hands is a proven strategy for taking charge of your money, so that you control it and it doesn’t control you. I will provide the Awareness—you provide the Action. Together we can keep taking your next step forward. Before you realize it you will be making better decisions in every area of your life and you will find yourself in control—of yourself and your money.”



Critics praise the couple for the diligent efforts they are taking to improve the wellbeing of others, especially at a time when so many are struggling to recover from the recent financial downturn.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Somebody Help! Getting Clear And Concerned About Your Money’ is available now.



For more information and to purchase, visit the book’s official website: http://www.forward137.com/Somebody-Help-.html



About the Authors:



M. O. WARD (Buddy)

Buddy Ward is a highly sought after speaker, seminar leader and business consultant, who has a knack for making the complex simple.



His years of playing and coaching baseball taught him a very important life lesson: to win consistently, you have to consistently do THE FUNDAMENTALS.



Buddy combines his knowledge and appreciation for financial fundamentals with his ability to make the complex seem simple. With this approach he has provided insight, direction and understanding to international corporations, large and small companies across the country and individuals entrusted with making critical decisions.



His experience as a business owner, corporate consultant, and licensed stock broker, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Executive Mentor and Coach forms a foundation for teaching others how to identify, understand and evaluate the numbers that tell how their business is really doing. Once they understand their current state, he shows them how to combine knowledge, vision and performance into an effective strategy called AWARENESS TO ACTION.



From a personal perspective, Buddy inspires individuals and leaders to go a little further and dig a little deeper in their personal lives, as well as their professional lives, to achieve targeted results.



JUDY K. WARD

Judy Ward is a highly successful business professional, passionate blogger, loving wife and devoted mother of four amazing adult children. Through many years of balancing career, family, and personal interests Judy formed a life foundation around the principle of GETTING CLEAR & CONCERNED.



Becoming CLEAR & CONCERNED in all her endeavours enabled her to become more effective, more productive and more successful.



As an Information Technology Enabled Business Strategist, Judy shares the principle of GETTING CLEAR & CONCERNED with her clients. As a result their business outcomes have become more targeted and specific and the bottom line of their IT investments has significantly increased.



From a personal perspective, as a blogger the principle of GETTING CLEAR & CONCERNED about meaningful topics, has transformed Judy’s RANDOM LIFE LESSONS blogs into interesting and humorous snippets of wisdom every mother would want to share with her children.



Her passion for becoming CLEAR & CONCERNED in every area of life has become the bedrock of The Forward Group, Inc.’s approach to practical instruction and down to earth publications.