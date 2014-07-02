Somerset Fully Open for Business Following Floods

Somerset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Despite recent floods, Somerset is open for business and ready to welcome visitors. The bad weather looks to have passed, and Somerset is poised for a wonderful summer. With miles of beaches, historic towns like Wells and Glastonbury, and open countryside ideal for walking and trekking; visitors are spoilt for choice.



"The winter floods were dramatic and created enormous problems for everyone. There was a lot of damage to homes and businesses. It did take time for the floods to recede, but now all is ready for visitors. Gardens are blooming, buildings are freshly renovated and decorated. For visitors, this is a perfect time to visit Somerset. There is so much to do and see, and everywhere is open for business," commented a company spokesperson from Little Norton Mill.



Little Norton Mill was fortunate in that it escaped the floods, and is experiencing a high level of bookings for its holiday cottages and apartments, reflecting the area's popularity.



Somerset has lots to offer visitors. Described as the 'jewel of the south west', it is a county of dramatic contrasts from stunning coastlines to relaxing countryside, and the wide expanses of Exmoor national park. The great Tor at Glastonbury offers wonderful views across the historic Somerset levels. There is something for everyone whether visitors want to relax on the beach, enjoy an active cycling, walking or rambling holiday, visit Fleet Air Arm Museum or explore historic sites such as the beautiful Tintinhull Garden, Montacute House and Barrington Court.



Short breaks or holidays - Somerset is ready to welcome visitors this summer. There is plenty of accommodation to suit all budgets - why not take a look at what is available and book now for the summer period. Visitors are guaranteed a friendly welcome and a stunning location.



