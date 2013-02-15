Somerset Savings Bank of New Jersey Names William Taylor President and Chief Executive

Bound Brook, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Somerset Savings Bank recently announced that William P. Taylor has been named president and chief executive officer of the Bank. With seven offices throughout Somerset, Hunterdon and Middlesex counties, Somerset Savings Bank provides customers with a wide array of competitively priced deposit and loan products with highly personalized service.



Somerset Savings Bank is pleased to announce that Mr. Taylor, who was previously president and chief operating officer for the Bank, has now assumed the additional title of chief executive officer. Taylor joined Somerset Savings Bank in 1983 and in addition to his current position has been a member of the Bank’s Board of Directors since 2007. “As one of the leading NJ banks, Somerset Savings Bank has relied on Mr. Taylor’s more than 30 years of financial service industry experience to grow stronger in service to our thousands of customers,” said a Somerset Savings Bank spokesperson. “We are truly excited about his new and expanded role as a cornerstone of our future growth.”



Taylor is also a CPA and a member of the New Jersey Bankers Association Accounting and Tax Committee, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Financial Managers Society New York-New Jersey Chapter. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Somerset County Business Partnership. This new appointment follows the planned resignation of David Prugh as chief executive officer on December 31st. Mr. Prugh will continue as the Bank’s chairman of the board.



With simplicity, ease and convenience like no other bank in New Jersey customers see their checking accounts and personalized services as a hallmark of Somerset Savings Bank. With free checking, unlimited check writing, free ATM access worldwide, free Visa Check Card as well as online banking, bill pay and e-statements, customers find everything they need made easy.



The Home Equity Loans in NJ specialists provide low rates on Home Equity Credit Lines and Fixed Rate Home Equity Loans with flexible terms and Loan amounts from $20,000 up to $150,000. Often available with tax deductible interest, borrowers pay no prepayment penalty, get their cash in one up-front payment and can use the money for just about anything they want.



From first home buyers and beyond, the Mortgage in NJ experts at Somerset Savings Bank have the right mortgage to meet any need. With the flexibility of online or in-person application at one of their offices or in the applicant’s home, they can answer any and all questions as well as prequalify buyers in a simple and straightforward process while providing all of the information they need. For more information, please visit https://www.somersetsavings.com/home/home



About Somerset Savings Bank

Somerset Savings Bank provides customers with a wide array of competitively priced deposit and loan products. Everything from checking and savings to home equity loans, mortgages and beyond are offered with the highly personalized service that has become a hallmark of the Bank. Headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey, the Bank has seven offices throughout Somerset, Hunterdon and Middlesex counties.