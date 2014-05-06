Somerville Aluminum Offering Seasonal Specials on Home Improvement Projects

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Somerville Aluminum, a leading home-improvement company in NJ, is proud to announce a springtime sales spectacular. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of two amazing offers: 15 percent off of any deck project or a free upgrade on Great Lakes window and door products.



“We are seeing a large amount of homeowners doing remodeling projects that enhance their living space and increase energy efficiency,” said Gary Shiman, co-owner of Somerville Aluminum.



Homeowners who choose to take advantage of Somerville Aluminum’s deck special can select from a variety of decking products constructed of maintenance-free composite materials that give the everlasting beauty of exotic woods. The expert designers and builders at Somerville Aluminum can help create the perfect deck for any home. And with Somerville Aluminum’s materials, homeowners can enjoy their deck without constant maintenance and upkeep.



“Many homeowners want their remodeled space to add convenience and fit their family’s lifestyle,” said Shiman. “At Somerville Aluminum, we know what products and designs work best to achieve our clients’ goals by listening to their needs and exceeding expectations with the hundreds of home-remodeling jobs we do each year.”



Sunrooms are a favorite home addition that can easily be added to any style home. A well-designed sunroom can greatly enhance the value of a home and provide extra living space and year-round enjoyment without changing the existing footprint and structure of a house. Shiman added sunrooms increase the energy–efficiency of a home by taking advantage of passive solar heating, reducing heating bills.



To help protect homes and families, Somerville Aluminum offers awnings in an assortment of sizes and styles. Both fixed and retractable awnings are available to help keep homeowners cool in the shade on those extra hot days of summer. Plus, an awning protects family members and homes from harmful UV rays.



For more great home remodeling tips and ideas, follow Somerville Aluminum on Facebook.



Somerville Aluminum has everything homeowners need to start their home-improvement projects this spring. Their team of professionals have years of experience with projects of all sizes, and they always work to do things right.



About Somerville Aluminum

Somerville Aluminum, a full-service home-remodeling contractor in central New Jersey, has been exceeding customer expectations for more than 60 years with high-quality products and professional service. For more information, visit www.somervillealuminum.com/.