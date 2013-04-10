Son of a Succubus: New Fantasy Novel by Scott Dorsey Fuses Battle of Good vs. Evil with Christian Undertones

Martinsburg, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While most fantasy novels embark on intricate attempts to invent their own belief systems, author Scott Dorsey is melding the genre with real-life by basing his compelling new novel on Christianity. This unique fusion, which has taken the literary world by storm, is providing a compelling read around the world.



With an equally powerful narrative to match, ‘Son of a Succubus’ is a stark reminder that redemption is only for the asking.



Synopsis:



Virgo Furs is an agent of the Council of the Unitied Underworld Coalition. He finds himself on a hitlist and must race against being murdered by vampires and other assassins or executed by the Council for a murder he did not commit.



Ultimately, he battles his way through Hell, Eden and must endure being assulted with the truth in Heaven to find the answers he needs to save everyone on Earth. Join Virgo on an epic adventure to save his life, his soul, and his very future as he battles to save mankind from extinction.



Boasting a medley of adventure, religion, romance, sex and humor – the book showcases the everyday confusion of what it really takes to be a good man in today’s ever-changing world.



As the author explains, his use of Christianity was a deliberate attempt to give readers something different.



“Most fantasy novels will not use Christianity as the religion of the story. What if the creatures of the Underworld believed in Jesus? Is it possible for vampires or other creatures to be forgiven? If so, what about mankind?” asks Dorsey.



Continuing, “No matter what kind of things you have done in the past you too can be forgiven by just asking for it. This is a strong Christian moral that forms one of the main themes throughout the book.”



Critics praise Dorsey for his diligent attempts to drive new content into the fantasy fiction genre. With his formula proving popular and the book’s demand increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Son of a Succubus’, published by Able Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/10HV8Ol



More information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/sonofasuccubus



About the Author: Scott Dorsey

Scott Dorsey lives in West Virginia with his wife, cat, birds, fish, and two crazy puppy-monsters that diligently strive to save the world from evil stuffing-free squirrels.



Professionally trained as a Network Engineer, Scott has been a Professor of Information Technology for the last fifteen years and loves to teach.



He has written newspaper articles, technical journal papers, short stories, speeches, plays and hopes that people will enjoy taking a trip into his imagination with his first novel.