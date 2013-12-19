Sona MedSpa Among the First to Offer Juvederm Voluma XC Treatments

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Juvéderm has been a trusted name in anti-aging cosmetic dermatology, thanks to its line of FDA-approved fillers and injectables. Now Juvéderm is set to launch a new and innovative cheek filler treatment – and Sona MedSpa of Memphis, TN and Little Rock, AR is one of the first medical spas to provide it to clients.



Juvéderm Voluma XC injectable gel is the first and only FDA-approved filler that can be used to add volume to the cheek area. This represents a significant advancement in the world of anti-aging treatments, as the cheeks are among the first facial features to show signs of aging, with common symptoms ranging from loss of volume, sagging, and sallow coloring.



“Sona MedSpa has always provided the latest and most advanced cosmetic treatments to our clients,” says JL Fisk, owner of Sona MedSpa Memphis. “That’s why when Juvéderm announced the launch of their new Voluma XC injectable gel, we knew that we had to be among the first medical spas in the country to offer it.”



Juvéderm Voluma XC injectable is different from other Juvéderm treatments in that it’s specifically designed to be used to add volume to the cheeks. This subtle lift lasts for two years in patients over 21, making this an ideal solution for individuals who want long-term results from their anti-aging treatments.



After receiving a Juvéderm Voluma XC treatment, Sona MedSpa clients can expect to resume normal activities after 24 hours of rest. Side effects typically last from two to four weeks, and can include tenderness, swelling, firmness, pain, redness, and/or itching at the injection site.



Clients who are interested in learning more about Juvéderm Voluma XC treatments at Sona MedSpa can visit www.sonamedspaonline.com for more information.



About Sona MedSpa

Sona MedSpa was founded in 1997 with a vision of creating a luxury spa where clients could also receive medically supervised clinical treatments designed to improve the health and appearance of their skin. The combination of technological superiority and attention to each client’s needs helped Sona MedSpa grow. In 2002, Sona MedSpa began offering franchise opportunities. JL Fisk is the owner of Sona MedSpa of Memphis and Little Rock. You can learn more about these practices here: http://www.sonamedspaonline.com/.



Media Contact:

Sona MedSpa

fiskjl@sonamedspa.com

Memphis, TN

http://www.sonamedspaonline.com