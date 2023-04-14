Sonar Systems Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Sonar Systems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Sonar Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Raytheon (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Thales (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Ultra-Electronics (United Kingdom), L3 (United States), Teledyne (United States) , Sonardyne (United Kingdom), Atlas Elektronik (Germany) , Furuno (Japan).



Definition:

The rising number of terrorist attacks, governments across the globe are increasing their defense budgets for building warships and deploying nuclear submarines as a part of their military strategies will help to boost global sonar system market. Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) is a technique which employs sound waves for navigating, communicating, and detecting lost or hazardous objects. Sonar systems are divided into passive and active sonar. Active sonar systems emit acoustic waves into the water and listen to their echoes underwater, while, passive sonars do not generate their own signals and listen to the sounds produced by other vessels. Currently, they are extensively used for fishing, oil exploration, hydrography, marine observation, and nautical charting activities.



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Fisheries

Increasing Demand for Sonobouy for Tactical Defense Operations

Upsurge in the Number of Sonar Programs for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Techniques



Market Trends:

Upsurge in Defense Expenditure

Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Imaging for Seabed Mapping

Advancements in Active Sonar Technologies



Market Opportunities:

Huge Demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Rising Requirement for Cost-Effective Sonar Systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare



The Global Sonar Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (General-Purpose Hull Mounted Sonar, Stern Mounted Sonar, Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar, Dipping Sonar, Other), Application (Commercial Area, Scientific Area, Military Area, Other), Operation Frequency (High, Medium, Low), Installation Type (Vessel Mounted, Hand-Held and Pole Mounted, Towed, Airborne, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV), Other), Operation Segments (Commercial Active, Military Passive, Military Dual Mode)



Global Sonar Systems market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Sonar Systems market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Sonar Systems

-To showcase the development of the Sonar Systems market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Sonar Systems market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Sonar Systems

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Sonar Systems market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



