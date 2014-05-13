Song Beam Music Sharing App Available on Apple App Store

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Song Beam was designed with music enthusiasts in mind to help spread great music. Using their local iTunes music library, users can create mixes of music, then easily share them with their friends via SMS, E-mail, Facebook, Twitter, and more. Recipients can easily listen to all of the music at once, learn more about the artists, and purchase the songs they like from the iTunes Store.



Song Beam makes it easy to share entire iTunes playlists with your friends, allowing them to listen, enjoy, and download. Users begin by selecting as many songs as they want from their music library— easily select an entire playlist or choose individual songs to share. Then, Song Beam automatically builds a “Mix” viewable on any device. Recipient will be able to play the mix from start to finish or pick and choose songs to enjoy. If they like a song, they can easily download the song from the iTunes Store or discover new artists on Soundcloud. Sharing mixes is easy via iMessage, Email, Facebook, Twitter, and more.



Song Beam is and always will be free. Compatible on iOS6+ and available in all countries.



Download Song Beam here: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=858193884&mt=8 and watch the Demo video here: http://songbea.me/



About Song Beam

Song Beam specializes in iOS music sharing for music enthusiasts.



For more information regarding Song Beam, please contact:



Conner Lambden

Phone: (860) 266-6376

Address: 1380 South Santa Fe Suite 100

City: Denver

State: CO

Country: USA

E-mail: contact@songbea.me



To download Song Beam: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=858193884&mt=8