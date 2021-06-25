Bremerton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2021 -- Hyper Harmony dedicates a song for respected Late Sushant Singh Rajput, an artist who shocked the entire nation and millions of fans worldwide with his suicide on June 14 2020. The song is an "Eye Opener" and a wake-up call to the authorities who have been ignoring the case while it gets diverted to other angles. The song demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has become popular amongst the actor's fans. People are not just appreciating the Artist's voice but his efforts to use music as a medium to demand justice for the late actor's family.



The actor has left a vacuum which cannot be filled by any other. Many youngsters have found inspiration in this very motivating individual who had pursued his dreams despite a bright future in his academic career path. His enigmatic and charming personality is known to everyone who has spent time with him even if it was for a few minutes. What made him take this drastic step is still unknown and the officials have been diverting the investigation in various angles. Hopefully this song reaches the right people and motivates them to take immediate action.



To know more about Sushant Singh Rajput Song, visit https://youtu.be/BKRLSdEzs5A



