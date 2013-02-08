'Song of the Conquerors,' Raanan Geberer's Futurist Novel, Combines Sci-Fi, Social Commentary and Humor!

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Imagine a world in which wars, by U.N. decree, are fought indoors and only at night. Where climate change has proceeded to such a degree that the California coastline has basically been destroyed. Where many of the world’s nations have been replaced by huge super-gangs that raise money by selling drugs and human organs for transplant.



This is the world of “Song of the Conquerors,” the new futurist novel by Raanan Geberer that combines science fiction, social commentary, spiritual commentary and humor.



The book focuses on three young people -- a high achiever from California with a seamy underside, a troubled loner from Romania by way of North Carolina with a love of warfare, and a restless, lonely female artist from Japan by way of New York. They find themselves fighting for one of the “forces,” as they’re known, in far-off Sarajevo.



After a pivotal battle in an abandoned building, two of them die. The third, the Japanese artist, survives and becomes a celebrity, only to die in an accident several years later.



Forty years later, we find that they have been reincarnated. One of our trio finds himself in the now-fashionable Bronx, New York; a second lives in Indiana; and the third lives in the new Jewish republic of Khazaria, on the Caspian Sea.



In high school, all read about the Battle of Sarajevo -- the one in which two of them met their deaths in their previous incarnation. They all have extreme emotional reactions. Two are fascinated, while the third can't bear to read about it, and they don't know why.



After a series of amusing coincidences, the three characters finally meet in Boston at a convention of amateur historians that hosts some hilarious historical re-enactments. Suddenly, they find themselves face to face with a divine being known as the Healer. He gives them a mission --to represent the civilized world in negotiations with a group of sadistic outlaws who are a combination of Al Capone, Attila the Hun and Genghis Khan combined!



Charles Otey, columnist for the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, writes, “Written in staccato fashion, with action-type scenes swinging from war-torn Sarajevo 2030 to Fairbanks, Alaska 2070 and ultimately back to Sarajevo, 2072, Raanan’s slim and compelling work reads like a comic classic, well-suited for the printed page.”



“Song of the Conquerors” is published by Booklocker (http://booklocker.com/books/5981.html) and is also available on Amazon. To contact Raanan Geberer for a review copy or interview, email rgeberer@hotmail.com or call (646) 808 4125.



About Raanan Geberer

Raanan Geberer lives in New York City and is an editor of a community newspaper there. Much of his short fiction has been published in online literary magazines. He lives in Chelsea with his wife Rhea and his cat Bonnie. He plays several musical instruments, is a longtime railroad and rapid transit fan, and used to give historical walking tours as a hobby.