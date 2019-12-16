Song Structure Vault Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Upgrade Its Interface

Claymont, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Song Structure Vault is a one of a kind project created by a third generation American musician Joshua May. This interactive visual library of songwriters has remarkable features and enables the music fans to x-ray any song ever made. Moreover, Song Structure Vault also lets its users discover the secret formula that made each song a hit. To upgrade this amazing musical platform, Joshua has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he aims to raise funds and support for this project through this campaign.



"The Song Structure Vault is a visual song library created to help beginner songwriters learn the skills of proper song structure by visualizing the patterns of hit songs from their favorite genres." Said Joshua May, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "The Song Structure Vault turns well-known songs into blueprints to study and model new songs after." He added. This upgrade will make this platform look like Netflix, while also providing all-in-one teaching/songwriting guidance for novice musicians, and Joshua is welcoming music lovers and artists from around the world for their generous support and backing.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/208903699/song-structure-vault-visual-song-form-library and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in this upgrade and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,000. Furthermore, Joshua is offering several great perks for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



Song Structure Vault is the ultimate visual song library that is dedicated to serving the world of music for the generations to come. The project is created by a 3rd-generation musician Joshua May, who hails from a family of musicians and loves technology. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.



