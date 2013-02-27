Songlust.Com Offers Single Platform to Mp3 Songs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Music lovers and those who do not wish to spend money for music; a wonderful platform is now available which helps to access all the top rated songs of Hollywood and Bollywood in just one click. This unbelievable facility is being offered by Songlust.com which brings together a host of songs and provides an option to download them absolutely free of charge.



Songlust.com is a database of top ranked numbers that are played across the world. It is designed for those who love to store music on their systems. The name of the song and the singer are displayed, and a single click would enable the song to download onto the system. As these songs are in MP3 format, they can be used in any music player. Songlust.com also provides the facility of creating one’s own customized playlist. The option “Create A Playlist” on the website would allow the user to add songs of their interest from the wide range of collection available on the site. The top 20 list captures the most downloaded songs in terms of their popularity.



A simple log in would enable one to get access to all the free MP3 downloads. Visitors can also check out the “Now Playing” list for the updated numbers. As the site hosts a wide range of collection, the desired song can be chosen from the million songs that this site has. Downloading MP3 songs for free is definitely an attractive provision as most sites offer download option, however, the format doesn’t work in all the music systems. The site gives the option to choose according to the duration of each song. Each song has an original, remixes and mixed tapes version so that listeners can choose according to their taste. The clarity of the music is inspirable and depending on the internet connection the songs are downloaded. Visitors can either choose to listen to the song directly, download, and watch the video or add it to the playlist. Popular songs and songs with the most downloads are listed in the Top 20 list for easy picks. All the popular stars are housed in just one platform making music more enjoyable and accessible. Visit http://www.songlust.com and access the favorite music in MP3 format and without any charge.



Follow Songlust.com on:



Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pages/Song-Lust/453068954748956?skip_nax_wizard=true



Twitter- https://twitter.com/song_lust