SongLust.com Serves as One-Stop Online Music Streaming Place

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- SongLust.com has been recently launched to bring the power of online music streaming to web users with more ease. The website has a large database consisting of millions of mp3 songs in all genres, including Bollywood songs and songs from all-time favorite bands, which can be downloaded. Audio and video streaming is also available through the website. The highlight of the website is perhaps the Playlist option.



Users can create their own playlist in the website consisting of their favorite songs after signing up to the site. They can listen to their favorite songs wherever they are directly from the site, and all they would require is an internet connection.



The website claims to have an interface that facilitates easy access to all its features and options by the users. Downloading a song from the site seems to be just a two-step process. The user can search for the song in the search box, or choose a song from one of the featured lists, and then hit the ‘Download’ button and the download starts instantly.



Creation of a new playlist online and addition of songs to this playlist also seem to be quite simple. After signing up and creating a playlist, users can just hit the ‘Add to Playlist’ option by the side of the songs they like, in order to add those songs to the online playlist.



SongLust’s Playlist feature seems to be quite a handy feature especially for those on the go. The website owners say, “SongLust gives you the option to create a playlist of your favorite songs, following a one-time sign up with the website. All the songs you choose will be at one place for you to listen to anytime.”



The featured lists on the website landing page are ‘Top-20 Songs’, ‘Recent Searches’ and ‘Now Playing’. The ‘Top-20’ songs allows users to see the most downloaded and trending songs while the ‘Now Playing’ list shows the songs that other users are streaming currently from the site. All the major options including access to the online Playlist are provided right on the home page itself.



More details about SongLust and the site’s services can be obtained from http://www.songlust.com.



