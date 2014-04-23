Springfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Songwriter and Poet Mary Blackman writes poem for President Obama and receives a personal thank-you letter from the White House. Mary’s inspiration for the poem was the Presidents passion for the American people especially kids. Excerpts from the poem include:



WHEN BARACK TOOK OFFICE IN 2009

HE WAS PUT TO A TEST

THE WORLD DIDN’T KNOW IT AT THE TIME

THAT WE HAD CHOSE THE BEST

HE KNEW IT WOULD NOT BE EASY

TO ACHIEVE MOST OF HIS GOALS

THERE WOULD ALWAYS BE A STUMBING BLOCK

KNOW MATTER WHAT ROUTE HE CHOSE

YET HE HAS ACCOMPLISH SO MUCH

BEING UNDER ALL THAT PRESSURE

WHAT DOES THAT SAY ABOUT OUR PRESIDENT

HE IS SOMEONE VERY SPECIAL

HE WANTS NO KIDS LEFT BEHIND

WHAT DOES THAT SAY TO YOU

HE NOT ONLY CARES ABOUT HIS KIDS

HE CARES ABOUT OURS TOO



The personal letter from the White House, thanked Mary for her thoughtful words, and stated how each letter The President receives from Americans like her reminds him of what is best for the Country, and these messages motivate him to continue working to ensure that spirit is reflected in our Government.



Mary has written several poems about people who have touched her life by what they have accomplished but still remain humble, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Steve Jobs and Michael Jackson.



About Mary Blackman

Mary is originally from Camden, AL and currently residents in Springfield, Massachusetts with her family. At the age of 12 is when Mary realized her love for writing poetry and song lyrics. While attending Talladega College in Alabama, Mary began participating in talent shows performing Aretha Franklin’s popular hits and playing around with the original lyrics she wrote. Some of the artist that have inspired Mary are Tim McGraw, Beyonce, Michael Jackson and Jay Z. Mary has a passion for writing Country music but enjoys all genres of music.



Mary’s latest song is titled, “Each Day” which was inspired by her sons’ untimely death due to diabetes. Mary wants to make sure her grandkids will be able to attend college and live their dreams. Mary loves God and enjoys spending time with her family, friends and church family.



Connect with Mary

Maryblack227@aol.com



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/mary.blackman.9?fref=ts



Website:

http://about.me/maryblack227



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