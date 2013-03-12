Sonia Akbarzadeh Shares Best Practices for Successful GFSI Audits at March 27th Webinar

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Join Sonia Akbarzadeh, Senior Consultant at FIC (a consulting group of food industry engineers with many years of experience in food safety, product/process development) specialized in SQF and BRC, will discuss how to automate and accelerate SQF, BRC, and other GFSI audits for quicker compliance with reduced headaches. During a webinar entitled, “Preparing for Successful GFSI Audits” on Wednesday, March 27, 2013 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EST; link to register: http://is.gd/trcgfsi.



Attendees will learn about compliance requirements, the auditor’s point of view (and making his/her life easier), and how to automatically manage thousands of documents (supplier qualification, insurance, product guarantees, recalls, COAs, kosher, allergens, HACCP, and many more) to delight auditors and speed compliance.



Sonia Akbarzadeh has a 20-year career in food safety (HACCP, BRC, SQF) and quality assurance, Sonia has assessed, designed, and implemented food safety programs for over 30 major food companies, including Yum! Restaurants, Pepperidge Farms, Campbell Soup, Furlani’s and Maple Leaf. Sonia is a GFSI-certified auditor who works with companies to help them achieve GFSI-certification. She is a founder and partner in FIC Inc. (Food Industry Consulting), which provides food safety, product development, process improvement and regulatory expertise to the food industry in Canada and the U.S. Training is a passion for Sonia. She is dedicated to empowering teams with knowledge -- tutoring at all levels of expertise -- to help product and operations improvements emerge from within the organization. The webinar is hosted by TraceGains.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400