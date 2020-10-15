Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) shares over potential securities laws violations by Sonic Automotive, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) concerning whether a series of statements by Sonic Automotive, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Charlotte, NC based Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. Sonic Automotive, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $9.95 billion in 2018 to over $10.45 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $51.60 million in 2018 to $144.13 million in 2019.



Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) declined from $33.54 per share in February 2020 to as low as $9.00 per share on March 19, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



