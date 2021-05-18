Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Sonic Automotive, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sonic Automotive, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Charlotte, NC based Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. On February 18, 2021, an article was published about Sonic Automotive, Inc. entitled "CEO Charged With Choking Woman Garners Board Support, Not Rebuke: Governance watchdogs say a firmer response is needed after Sonic Automotive's David Smith was charged with assaulting a woman." The Bloomberg article reported, in relevant part, on the October 2020 arrest of Sonic Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") David Smith, who "was charged with three misdemeanor counts and one for felony assault by strangulation, a charge that can carry a sentence of as long as two years in prison." The article reported that "[b]arely 24 hours after [Smith's] release, Sonic's board—more than a quarter of which is made up of Smith family members, including the CEO's father and 93-year-old founder O. Bruton Smith—said it believed he was innocent and pledged its 'steadfast' support." The article added that "Sonic's ownership structure gives the company more room to shrug off any potential backlash. . . . The Smith family has about 80% of the voting power despite holding only a third of the shares outstanding because of a dual-class structure with supervoting stock."



