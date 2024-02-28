Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2024 -- Join Sonna Johns in a bittersweet and heartwarming conversation with Michael and Gina Spehn, founders of New Day Foundation for Families, as they share their journey of tragedy, to love to their purpose in the cancer community



This Thursday on "Up Close and Empowered," host Sonna Johns will interview Michael and Gina Spehn, the passionate founders of New Day Foundation for Families. Together, they unravel their inspiring story of resilience, hope, and love that has fueled their mission to support families navigating the challenges of cancer.



About Michael & Gina:



Grounded in profound personal experiences, Michael and Gina began their mission in 2007, driven by a deep-seated desire to alleviate the financial and emotional burdens faced by families affected by cancer. Their commitment to this cause led to the establishment of the New Day Foundation for Families, which has since become a beacon of hope within the cancer community. Through their bestselling memoir, "The Color of Rain," and subsequent media appearances, including TEDx Detroit 2023, The Today Show, Huckabee, and ABC World News, Michael and Gina have shared their message of faith, hope, and love with audiences worldwide. Their roles as national speakers and radio talk show hosts further amplify their impact, as they continue to impart wisdom and resilience to all who listen. Despite their professional accomplishments, their greatest pride lies in the harmonious blending of their families, raising five children who embody resilience, faith, and productivity.



About Sonna Johns

Sonna Johns stands at the forefront of the personal empowerment movement, dedicated to aiding individuals in overcoming the obstacles that hinder their journey towards self-actualization and the realization of their true potential. Her guidance leaves them feeling empowered, inspired, and equipped with the confidence to cultivate new habits and make choices that lead to thriving in an ever-changing world. As a certified Life Coach, she specializes in empowering individuals confronting diverse challenges, whether in the realms of professional endeavors, relationships, or during periods of reinvention following significant life events. Rooted in her unwavering belief in the value of leading by example, Sonna possesses the confidence and compassion needed to support clients as they embark on their authentic paths. She eagerly anticipates the opportunity to lend an empathetic ear to your story and help you uncover your unique potential and inner strength.



About Up Close & Empowered

Thursdays at 12 pm PST on Voice America



Through authentic powerful conversations, Sonna's mission is to inspire you by helping you awaken to your inner power. Whether you're experiencing heartbreak, a lack of self-love, or going through a life changing event - you always have a choice to either allow circumstances to disempower you or empower you. This show will include real and vulnerable conversations from those who had the courage to choose themselves during their biggest challenges and use it to catapult them into becoming the highest version of themselves. We'll go deep, and we'll vibe high. Each week the mission is to share knowledge and inspiration that will help you lead a more empowered, confident and vibrant life. It's time to finally own your power! This show will support you on many levels. It's through Sonna's own personal transformation that has inspired her to awaken you, to your own power!



