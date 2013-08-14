Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Long Term Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was announced concerning whether certain Sono-Tek and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sono-Tek officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 2013 Stock Incentive Plan.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Sono-Tek Corporation



Sono-Tek Corporation reported that its Total Revenue declined from $12.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 29, 2012 to $9.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 28, 2013 and that its respective Net Income declined from $1.43 million to $0.13 million.



Shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) declined from $1.45 per share in July 2011 to $0.48 per share in January 2013.



On August 12, 2013, OCTMKTS:SOTK shares closed at $0.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com