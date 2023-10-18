Sonoco, Aluflexpack, ProAmpac, and Novus Recognized as Leaders in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2023 -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading sector research, growth advisory, and analytics firm, revealed its 360 Quadrant for the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023". This classification places industry players like Sonoco, Aluflexpack, ProAmpac, and Novus into distinct categories reflecting their significant contributions to the flexible packaging sector. These four companies have firmly established themselves in the flexible packaging landscape by consistently emphasizing innovation, quality, and sustainable solutions. Their noteworthy contributions to the packaging industry have earned them recognition in this exclusive quadrant, underscoring their global impact.



The 360 Quadrant for Top Flexible Packaging Companies offers a comprehensive analysis of the global flexible packaging market, providing valuable insights into key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging industry trends. MarketsandMarkets evaluated over 100 companies, with the top 21 being identified and recognized as quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant assesses Flexible Packaging companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, demand channels, and sales strategies for their market presence in the flexible packaging quadrant. Key factors for evaluating their product footprint include Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Printing Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, and Sustainable Initiatives.



Sonoco, Aluflexpack, ProAmpac, and Novus – The Leaders Explained



Sonoco Recognized as Market Leader in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant".



Sonoco Products Company has established itself as a pillar of the flexible packaging industry through its relentless commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. As the packaging landscape continues to evolve, Sonoco's legacy and influence in shaping the future of packaging remain strong. Owing to its wide geographical presence and diverse product portfolio the company has been recognized as the "Market Leader" in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Its flexible packaging solutions offer converted rollstock, premade pouches and bags, peelable and resealable lidding, and heat and cold technologies. It uses packaging materials ranging from paperboard and renewable fiber to flexible plastic and metal cans. The company uses several technologies such as ClearGuard Clear, High-Barrier Film Technology, PromoPeel Integrated Label Technology, SmartSeal technology, etc., in order to add various capabilities to its packaging solutions. The healthcare packaging solutions designed by the company are designed to meet the challenges of the medical, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries. This includes offerings ranging from temperature assurance packaging to clean room certified to packaging Class 3 medical devices. The company's EnviroFlex is a suite of sustainable flexible packaging options, that includes solutions focused on recyclability, composability, and the use of post-consumer recycled content.



This recognition by 360 Quadrants reaffirms its role as a visionary leader in the dynamic and ever-evolving flexible packaging landscape.



ProAmpac Recognized as an Innovator in "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



ProAmpac is a prominent player in the flexible packaging industry, known for its innovative flexible packaging solutions. It offers flexible packaging products to a wide range of markets including the food and beverage, cosmetics, e-commerce, healthcare, and home and personal care industries. The company has been recognized for its product range and market presence, the company was recognized as an innovator in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability, which is ProActive Sustainability, provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products and helps its customers achieve their sustainability goals.



The company offers a variety of plastic and paper packaging products, such as pouches, wraps, bags, films, and other related products. The company offers extrusion coating and lamination, adhesive lamination, metalizing, rotogravure printing, pouching, bag conveting, and film extrusion. It also offers a broad selection of flexible plastic packaging goods that can be used in several industries, including food and beverage, food service, home, health and beauty, lawn, garden, specialty, pet, retail, and secure items. Recently in September 2023, announced the launch of its patent-pending ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 High Barrier (HB) paper-based technology. An extension to its existing ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 series, RP-1000 HB offers excellent oxygen, moisture barrier, and grease resistance and is suitable for dry food products such as dehydrated fruit, confectionery, and flavored oatmeal.



As a part of expanding and developing the company, ProAmpac has made many acquisitions helping in geographic expansion and widening of its product & service portfolios. In 2022, the company acquired Specialty Packaging, Inc and Belle-Pak Packaging, using which ProAmpac strengthened its flexible packaging capabilities for high-growth e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics end markets. Despite its relatively smaller market presence compared to market leaders, ProAmpac's innovative spirit and commitment to excellence position it as a dynamic player in the industry. The company's substantial product portfolio challenges conventional packaging boundaries with inventive approaches. As an Innovator, ProAmpac continues to inspire the industry with its creative approach to packaging excellence, setting new standards for the future.



Aluflexpack Recognized as an Innovator in "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



Aluflexpack is a notable company in the packaging sector as a company specializing in the industrial-scale production of primary flexible packaging. Its core offerings primarily consist of flexible packaging solutions, particularly those composed of aluminum materials, such as stand-up pouches, lids, trays, candy packaging, and pharmaceutical blister foils. The company's recognition as an innovator in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant is attributed to its extensive product range and market presence. The company has been trying to expand its footprint significantly. In August 2023, the company announced that is in the final phase of a USD 77 million investment in expansion and upgrade of its manufacturing plant in Drnis, southern Croatia.



Aluflexpack's portfolio includes a wide variety of flexible packaging products, including pouches, lids, lacquered foil, films, and foils, as well as containers and more. These offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse industries, encompassing food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and pet care. They serve clients in the dairy, pharmaceutical, and confectionery sectors and employ various printing processes, including UV-flexo, ordinary flexo, and rotogravure. The company specializes in the conversion and refinement of aluminum foil and flexible films, catering to industries such as confectionery, dairy, human food, pet food, tobacco, and pharmaceuticals. The company's Steral program, designed for the human and pet food industries, offers aluminum containers and lids in various sizes and thicknesses, which can be lacquered or printed.



Although Aluflexpack's current market presence may be relatively modest compared to market leaders, the company demonstrates the potential for significant growth. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence drive its ambition to become a notable player in the packaging industry. Aluflexpack's role as an Innovator is marked by its creative approach to packaging, setting new industry standards for the future.



Novus Recognized as an Emerging Company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Novus occupies a significant position in the flexible packaging sector, where it shapes the industry through its pioneering solutions. The company's Novus Packaging division was formed as a result of the acquisition of ITB Flexible Packaging Solutions in 2017. The division offers its services to the beverage, petrochemical, and broader FMCG markets. As a part of its expansion strategy, the company plans on continuing acquisitions, along with the expansion of new and innovative product lines. Owing to such attributes the company has been recognized as an emerging company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



The company caters its packaging services to a variety of FMCG products including 'form, fill and seal' films for dry goods (food and non-food), industrial bulk packaging, retail check-out bags, tamper evident security bags, courier envelopes and general, flexible plastic packaging. It uses Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and biaxially orientate polypropylene (BOPP) film for form, fill, and seal applications, primarily used in the food industry. Further, it uses co-extruded film to produce opaque security and courier bags.



With a strong dedication, Novus provides specialized knowledge, precise assistance, flexible terms, and competitive pricing within the sustainable packaging sector. Despite certain limitations, the company is the preferred option for specific applications owing to its strategic approach to expanding sales efforts and diversifying its client base. Novus' commitment to meeting specialized demands and its continuous growth align seamlessly with industry trends.



As global market dynamics continue to evolve, Sonoco, Aluflexpack, ProAmpac, and Novus remain at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for excellence in the flexible packaging landscape. Their inclusion in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant reaffirms their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and ever-changing market.



