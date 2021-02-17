Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: SNOA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sonoma Pharmaceuticals directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Woodstock, GA based Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally.



On November 17, 2020, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a Form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals' "unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon." Sonoma continued that the financial statements for this time period "contained material errors" and that "the Company will need to restate them."



Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) declined from $8.05 per share on November 16, 2020 to as low as $6.52 per share on November 18, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.