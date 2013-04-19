Sonorous TV Furniture Launch Their Online Special Order Service

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Sonorous announce the launch of their Bespoke Order Tool in the UK.



The Sonorous Bespoke Order Tool enables customers to choose a specific style, type, colour and finish of TV cabinet to match or contrast their home decor.



Whatever style of tv unit or tv cabinet a customer may be seeking, the range includes over 600 options with colours such as modern gloss black, red white and even cappuccino. Additionally more traditional finishes are available including walnut, apple wood and amazon black.



All cabinets are available from Sonorous in their Mood, Elements or Troy range.



Sonorous are one of only a few European specialists in the design and manufacture of high quality, affordable and stylish Audio-Video furniture, TV stands, wall mounts, Audio-Video cables and an extensive accessory range.



Based in the outskirts of Istanbul in Turkey, Sonorous have state of the art production facilities to complement their design skills which enable them to offer a wide range of functional and stylish products. Their manufacturing volumes and material sourcing allows them to offer value for money without compromising quality, whilst giving them confidence to back their products with a 5 year guarantee.



The Sonorous Bespoke Order Tool can be found at Sonorous UK.