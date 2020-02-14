Sontex (Machinery) Ltd Unveils a Range of Shrink Wrap Machines

Cleckheaton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Sontex (Machinery) Ltd, a leading UK packaging company has unveiled a range of Shrink Wrap Machines that suit customers' specific requirements and budgets as well.



The company based out of West Yorkshire has earned its stripes on the back of its top quality packaging equipment and materials solutions. It is known for its shrink wrapping machinery and bag sealers in particular, which spell high quality at affordable costs for its clients. And now with its versatile range of shrink wrap machines it has offered them exactly what they want without having to stretch their budgets.



It's interesting to note that the options available at Sontex (Machinery) Ltd are suited for clients from different industry sectors and niches. They can find valuable information about the shrink wrappers they are interested in, right at their fingertips. However, they also have the option of reaching out to experienced professionals working with the company. They have in-depth understanding of shrink wrapping and can answer clients' queries with ease to put their minds at rest.



Shrink Wrap Machines available at Sontex (Machinery) Ltd include:



- Audionpack Chamber Shrinking Wrapping Machines are available in two models – H20 and H25. The seal area for H20 model is 440 x 300 mm while for H25 model it is 560 x 430 mm. Sontex (Machinery) Ltd offers these machines with 12 months' warranty, nationwide delivery, installation and full UK spares stock and onsite service back up.



- Dibipack Chamber Shrink Wrapping Machines are popular because they seal and shrink in one operation.



They also allow the versatility of low to medium operating speeds in addition to many useful features that make them a smart choice. They are available in two models 6084 and 85130. Sontex (Machinery) Ltd has been UK main Dibipack distributor for more than two decades. Full spares and service support, nationwide delivery, installation and 12 months' warranty, add to their attraction.



Interested customers can know more about these Shrink Wrap Machines, their detailed features and specifications at Sontex (Machinery) Ltd website. They can also get free technical telephone support to make the best purchasing decisions for their needs.



About Sontex (Machinery) Ltd

The packaging company with over 55 years of experience in the industry is known for its wide range of best quality products and impeccable services it offers clients.



