Sontex Now Offering Best Selection of Hand and Foot Operated Sealers

West Yorkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Sontex, a leading figure within the packaging industry, providing companies with the shrink wrapping equipment that they need to enhance their packaging lines, are now offering one of the industry's greatest hand a foot operated bag sealing machines!



The company offer a wealth of bag sealers and packaging machines, all of the highest qualities and available at the most competitive prices. Just two of their most popular bag sealers are:



Audion Magneta Bag sealers, offering the following features:



-Magneta bag sealing machine and lay flat tubing, seal jaw lengths from 300mm – 720mm, 3mm – 5mm weld width

-Manual jaw closure with magnetic locking mechanism which automatically releases at end of the bag seal cycle

-Cutter included as standard to trim plastic bag top after sealing

-Stainless steel Magneta sealers available

-Options include support table, floor stand, seal/cut/seal, foot pedal and motorised operation

-Magneta sealers are covered by a 12 month non consumable parts RTB warranty. 3 years on transformers

-Official UK Audion sales and service agents. Magneta bag sealer spare parts available from UK stock for next day delivery. Free UK telephone engineers support



Hulme Martin Sealers (Hand Operated), offering the following impressive features:



-Hulme Martin bag sealer, seal jaw lengths from 250mm to 350mm

-Cutter models available to trim bag top after sealing

-Portable plier type model available

-For heat sealing polythene bags and lay flat tubing

-All our hand operated bag sealers come with 12 months warranty and spares kit

-Spare parts for our full range of Bag sealer machines available from stock for next day delivery



Anyone interested in purchasing or hiring hand and foot operated bag sealers or shrink wrapping machines, should simply visit the Sontex website here: https://www.sontex.co.uk/hand-and-foot-operated/



About Sontex

Sontex is a UK based packaging company specialising in the supply of high quality shrink-wrapping machines, bag sealers and shrink-wrap film. Providing their machinery to a multitude of industries and companies each day, the company takes pride in offering the highest quality machinery and products at the lowest possible prices. For complete details regarding Sontex and to order your very own shrink wrapper or polythene shrink film today, do not hesitate to visit their website where we are certain that you will be able to find everything that you are looking for and more.



PR Contact

Company Name: Sontex Machinery Ltd

Address: Unit B1, Cartwright Street

Cleckheaton

West Yorkshire

BD19 5LY

United Kingdom

Contact Person: Martin Taylor

Telephone: 01274 872299

Fax: 01274 862829

Email: martin@sontex.co.uk

Website: www.sontex.co.uk