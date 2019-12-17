Sontex Now Selling Industry Leading Case Taping Machine

Cleckheaton, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- The Case Taping Machine NP 01 is a fixed speed carbon sealer, offering multiple advantages and benefits to users, including but not limited to the following:



- Box tapers are available for either uniform or random size cartons

- Top/bottom tape heads

- 50mm/75mm tape width

- Emergency stop

- Top, bottom or side drive

- Belt speed 22 metres per minute

- Low tape indicator warning system

- Air drive motors

- Fully automatic versions available



Anyone requiring further information regarding the Case Taping Machine NP 01 should visit the Sontex website here: https://www.sontex.co.uk/case-tapers/



Their team are also available to call on 01274 872299 should anyone have any questions.



About Sontex

Sontex is a UK based packaging company specialising in the supply of high quality shrink-wrapping machines, bag sealing machines and shrink-wrap film. Providing their machinery to a multitude of industries and companies each day, the company takes pride in offering the highest quality machinery and products at the lowest possible prices. For complete details regarding Sontex and to order your very own shrink wrapper or polythene shrink film today, do not hesitate to visit their website where we are certain that you will be able to find everything that you are looking for and more.



