Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (8729) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (8729) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Sony Financial Holdings Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (SFH) is a Japan based holding company involved in insurance business. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of life insurance, non-life insurance and banking products and services to individuals and business customers. Its insurance products comprise death-protection insurance, medical insurance, educational endowment insurance, living benefit insurance, automobile insurance, cancer insurance and nursing care insurance. The company also offers banking products and services such as yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, investment trusts, foreign-exchange margin trading services and credit card settlement services. The company has operations in Japan and Bermuda. SFH is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Sony Financial Holdings Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143593/sony-financial-holdings-inc-8729-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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