Sony Open Tennis and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin Partner for Happy Hour Series

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The Sony Open and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin are partnering again to organize a Happy Hour Series consisting of five events at several locations around South Florida. The events will happen prior to the Sony Tennis Open. The series schedule is:



- February 15, 6:00-8:00 pm: Smith & Wollensky

1 Washington Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139



- February 22, 7:00-9:00 pm: Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway Key Biscayne, FL 33149



- March 2, 7:30-9:30 pm: DB Bistro Moderne at the JW Marriott Marquis

255 Biscayne Boulevard Way Miami, FL 33131



- March 9, 8:00-10:00 pm: Area 31 at Epic

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way Miami, FL 33131



- March 15, 7:30-9:30 pm: Dolores/Lolita

1000 South Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33130



BOMBAY SAPPHIRE mixologists will be on hand to teach fans, who are 21 years of age and older, how to make the Sapphire Ace Collins, which is the official cocktail of the Sony Open.



The Sony Tennis open is the 12-day "Winter Wimbledon" or "Miami Masters" Sony Open boasts the participation of the world's top men's and women's tennis players. The Sony Tennis Open will take place March 8-31, 2013 in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park, which is near Miami, Florida.



Since its birth in 1985, the top tennis players from around the world have played and won the Sony Open. Names like Federer, Aggasi, Lendel and Djokovic have held up the trophy on the men’s side, while the Williams sisters, Steffi Graf, and Martina Hingis are a small sample of the women’s champions. This year the world’s top tennis players will come to Miami to compete in the Sony Open. When buying Sony Open Tickets choose Tickets of America.



About Tickets of America

Tickets of America is based in Miami Florida. They have been in business for ten years providing customers with the best selection of tickets for the hottest events in the Miami area at excellent prices. They are big supporters of their home teams, especially the Miami Heat. They also support the annual Sony Open Tennis event, which takes place in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park March 8 - 31, 2013



